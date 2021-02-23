http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D0KFhZunNYQ/

President Joe Biden previewed a plan Tuesday to send millions of masks to people across the country to encourage mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re probably going to be sending out an awful lot of masks around the country,” Biden said. “Millions of them.”

The White House confirmed discussions about the idea of sending out masks to Americans, but this is the first time that President Biden confirmed the idea.

Biden spoke about his proposal during a roundtable with black essential workers on Tuesday afternoon.

He used the opportunity to promote his $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, in order to help first responders and provide relief for those suffering the economic fallout from the virus.

Biden promised he was working to push for a $1,400 check to eligible individuals as part of his package as well as additional funds for parents, daycares, and firefighters.

“We’re gonna make sure you get that extra $1,400 check during the pandemic that—both parties had said they support it, even the past president said he strongly supported it,” he said. “We just got to get it done now.”

Biden acknowledged that there was a “reluctance” in black communities to get the vaccine because of the American medical community experimenting on African Americans.

“I’ve been pleading with people. Get it. If you have a chance. Get it,” he said.

