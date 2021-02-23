https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/prosecutors-drop-drunk-driving-charge-against-bruce-springsteen?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A judge in New Jersey on Wednesday dropped drunken driving charge against Bruce Springsteen.

The New Jersey native and American folk rocker will have to pay a $500 fine in connection to the 2020 charge, according to the Associated Press.

The judge also reportedly dismissed a reckless driving charge against the 71-year-old Springsteen, saying his blood-alcohol level was too low to find him guilty of the charges.

However, Springsteen pleaded guilty to the charge of consuming alcohol in a closed area.

He acknowledge consuming two shots of tequila last November in the Gateway National Recreation Area, in the Sandy Hook, N.J. area, which from the New York City skyline can be seen vantage points along the Atlantic Ocean.

