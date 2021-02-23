https://thehill.com/homenews/news/540211-justice-department-renews-investigation-into-george-floyds-death

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly reviving its investigation into George Floyd’s death, as sources tell The New York Times that the department is calling in new witnesses.

The federal investigation into Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen in video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, was held up during the Trump administration with then-Attorney General William BarrBill BarrJustice Department renews investigation into George Floyd’s death: report Putting antifa and Black Lives Matter on notice Families of Pensacola naval station shooting victims sue Saudi Arabia MORE saying the DOJ would let “the state go forward with its proceedings first.”

Two sources told The New York Times a new grand jury had been empaneled and fresh witnesses are being subpoenaed.

Chauvin’s state trial on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter is to begin on March 8, almost a year after Floyd’s death, which triggered nationwide protests.

If he is acquitted in state court the focus would then likely shift to the federal proceedings, which examine possible civil rights violations.

A source told The New York Times that the case seems to be focusing on Chauvin and not on the three other officers who were at the scene and are facing charges of aiding and abetting.

Chauvin has been out on bail and has lived in a different state due to security concerns. Minneapolis will have the National Guard deployed during the trial in order to avoid the violence that occurred in the city last summer after Floyd’s death.

