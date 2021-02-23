https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kelly-loeffler-greater-georgia-voters-republican/2021/02/23/id/1011193

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler said Tuesday she has launched the conservative Greater Georgia outreach program in an effort to identify and register more voters in the state to make sure “everyone’s voices are heard and everyone’s voices are counted.”

“We know there are 2 million registered voters, the majority of whom believe in our conservative values,” the Republican businesswoman, who lost her bid for reelection in the state’s runoff races in January, said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

The group also plans on “reaching out to the black community, the Hispanic community, and listening and sharing conservative values and making sure their voice counts as heard,” said Loeffler.

She added that during the runoff races, “we saw a half-million voters did not turn out who voted in November, and the majority of those were Republicans.”

The efforts to attract GOP voters, she added, must be done year-round, “not taking the tent down after an election.”

“We have to let people know where we stand on the issues, and the third part is all about strengthening trust in our elections,” said Loeffler. “We know that in Georgia, 55% of Georgians believe we need more safeguards and helping Georgians trust in our elections and making sure they turn out.”

The new effort follows the massive voter drive held by ex-gubernatorial candidate Stacey Adams, whose outreach paid off with wins in January, and Loeffler insisted that there are other voters who want to be reached.

“That outreach needs to be done outside of an election year,” she said. “We have a positive winning message and need to stay on that year in and year out.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

