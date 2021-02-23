https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/02/23/kyrsten-sinema-gives-new-meaning-to-badass-in-interaction-with-mitt-romney-on-senate-floor-video-n331679
About The Author
Related Posts
NBC News Stealth-Edits Viral video of California Restaurant in Order to Hide Parent Network Being Granted Covid Exclusions
December 8, 2020
Ron DeSantis Goes Beast Mode on Joe Biden's Hypocrisy
February 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy