https://www.theepochtimes.com/large-explosion-reported-after-train-carrying-petroleum-collides-with-18-wheeler-in-texas_3707698.html

A train carrying petroleum collided with an 18-wheeler truck in Texas, officials said on Tuesday.

The collision caused an explosion and fire. Officials labeled the crash and apparent oil spill as a HAZMAT situation, according to the Cameron Police Department, reported Fox News.

Elaborating, Milam County Judge Steve Young told KBTX that the crash occurred before 7 a.m. local time and several agencies are on the scene. Young said that 14 train cars derailed due to the collision but stated that it is not a HAZMAT situation.

The truck driver and train conductor both survived the crash without major injuries, officials told KXXV.

According to a local radio station, Cameron Fire Chief Henry Horelica stated that no residences have caught fire, adding that at least two structures were close to caching on fire.

“Evacuations are mostly complete and fire crews expect to remain on site the rest of today and into the night. HAZMAT teams are on their way from College Station and Temple,” the station wrote on Facebook, citing Horelica.

Photos and video footage show a significant fire with billowing black smoke following the incident.

Other details were not provided about the crash. Cameron is located about 70 miles northeast of Austin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

