https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/02/23/law-enforcement-confirms-what-we-already-knew-about-the-capitol-riots-obliterates-democrats-narrative-n331791
About The Author
Related Posts
Over 100 GOP Representatives Sign On To Support Texas SCOTUS Suit
December 10, 2020
“Buffy” and “Avengers” Director Joss Whedon Is At It Again: “Buffy” and “Angel” star Charisma Carpenter Speaks Out
February 10, 2021
Comedian George Carlin Predicted 2020, 15 Years Prior
January 20, 2021
Bill Barr Reportedly Trashes Trump, but There's Reason to Call Nonsense
December 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy