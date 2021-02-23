https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/23/lawsuit-waiting-to-happen-purported-self-described-diverse-group-of-patriots-and-people-of-color-soliciting-names-for-list-of-known-trump-voters/

Donald Trump may be out of the White House, but the Trump Derangement Syndrome is as severe as ever. For some, it’s not enough to be rid of him; they’ve got to get rid of the people who voted for him, too.

Well this is psycho https://t.co/dkykiKBBB6 — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) February 23, 2021

It’s so fucking dumb I’d think it’s Trump himself but the grammar is correct pic.twitter.com/LtYHDXunHa — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) February 23, 2021

This is fine:

Yep. Juuuuust fine:

This is insane. The Founders are rolling over in their graves. pic.twitter.com/w5BSlPkO36 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 23, 2021

We’d love to meet the folks who thought this was a good idea.

This has to be a troll. If not… they’re seriously just letting people submit any name? Brb submitting all the worst Resistance blue checks — Centrist Stacy (@CentristStacy) February 23, 2021

Didn’t you see the “UPDATE” above? They set up filters to prevent prominent Democratic officials and contributors from being added to the list.

Looks like the Resistance is safe for now.

Let’s support freedom by punishing people for their voting decisions! pic.twitter.com/JZZD8wf6px — No Name is Safe (@truthtobugmen) February 23, 2021

On top of being authoritarian and obsessive, this is a weird mission. If you have anyone in your life who backed Trump, chances are they’re not shy about telling you why in great detail. https://t.co/sTolkOWpDR — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 23, 2021

It’s a lawsuit waiting to happen is what it is. https://t.co/Escu4vq6N8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2021

Or maybe it’s just a really, really good troll?

You are being trolled — Ben Shapiro’s Casting Couch (@polititrolls) February 23, 2021

These days, it can honestly be hard to tell. TDS has had a demonstrably negative effect on people’s brains. It’s certainly not unreasonable to think TrumpVoterList.org is an earnest endeavor to hold Trump voters accountable for the sin of voting for him. We’ve seen efforts like this before.

And if that’s indeed the case … yikes.

