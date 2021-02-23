https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/23/lawsuit-waiting-to-happen-purported-self-described-diverse-group-of-patriots-and-people-of-color-soliciting-names-for-list-of-known-trump-voters/

Donald Trump may be out of the White House, but the Trump Derangement Syndrome is as severe as ever. For some, it’s not enough to be rid of him; they’ve got to get rid of the people who voted for him, too.

This is fine:

Yep. Juuuuust fine:

We’d love to meet the folks who thought this was a good idea.

Didn’t you see the “UPDATE” above? They set up filters to prevent prominent Democratic officials and contributors from being added to the list.

Looks like the Resistance is safe for now.

Or maybe it’s just a really, really good troll?

These days, it can honestly be hard to tell. TDS has had a demonstrably negative effect on people’s brains. It’s certainly not unreasonable to think TrumpVoterList.org is an earnest endeavor to hold Trump voters accountable for the sin of voting for him. We’ve seen efforts like this before.

And if that’s indeed the case … yikes.

