https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/23/lincoln-project-member-says-this-photo-of-sen-josh-hawley-is-worth-a-thousand-words-but-mostly-white-nationalism/

The Left is convinced that Sen. Josh Hawley is a seditionist because he raised an objection to the certification of President Biden’s electoral college votes, much as a handful of Democrats raised objections in January 2017 to the certification of President Trump’s electoral victory. This one photo of Hawley (next to the damning photo of Hawley pointing his finger menacingly at a witness) seems to be a favorite of his opponents, and we’re learning now from Lincoln Project member (or alumnus; we’re not sure if he’s jumped ship yet) Kurt Bardella that the photo is worth 1,000 words, but the most important are “seditionist” and “white nationalist.”

a picture is worth a thousand words… Josh Hawley is a seditionist who supports white nationalism. https://t.co/HL4nUd4yXk pic.twitter.com/zkZI2xQtGX — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) February 23, 2021

We thought the symbol of white nationalism was the “OK” sign, which we have pictures of Biden, Jen Psaki, Barack Obama, et al. making. But we guess the raised power fist that used to stand for black power now stands for white power.

More liberal lunacy. https://t.co/UdKuhBKoGQ — The Real Kim Shady™️🗣 (@kshadyacct4) February 23, 2021

I know he looks so badass here, right? That suit 👔 looks fantastic on him. https://t.co/avUftrBSHR — Doctor Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) February 23, 2021

Why do you continue to lie, you propagandist? https://t.co/LjpqlqKBny — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) February 23, 2021

Says the guy who contributed to the child molesters at @ProjectLincoln https://t.co/Fxwdo8ZVcm — Nick (@hoovnick7) February 23, 2021

It’s not there now.

Kurt Bardella, a grifter from the Lincoln Project who enabled a sex predator https://t.co/9S0asx6jCO — Kelli Ford (@KelliAFord) February 23, 2021

Is supporting white nationalism better or worse than supporting pedophilia? https://t.co/YznqCuKZUd — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 23, 2021

You should keep quiet. https://t.co/zUlaBbew0M — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) February 23, 2021

Hawley 2024 https://t.co/fldT2AStSu — The Bold Deceiver (@thaBoldDeceiver) February 23, 2021

LMFAO imagine calling yourself a “conservative” then declaring enforcing conservative ideals to be “sedition” and “white nationalism”. https://t.co/5Bj1ZF0gTg — All communists support racism and genocide (@IncredibleSammy) February 23, 2021

Add white nationalism and seditionist to words that have no meaning because of leftwingers https://t.co/2HTK3Qmxc7 — Raffi (@RaffiMatossian) February 23, 2021

Would a “white nationalist” praise a hispanic person? Did you even read the tweet you were quoting? https://t.co/rGJZdYUaqw — RBe (@RBPundit) February 23, 2021

the fist recognized as either BLM or communism is a white nationalist symbol to this guy lmao https://t.co/3svHIL6HRQ — SJ (@SupJoel_) February 23, 2021

Man I hate defending Josh Hawley but there is absolutely zero evidence that he “supports white nationalism.” https://t.co/APWNGAWzeR — Chris Kieser (@ckieser13) February 23, 2021

Unless you buy into the theory that it was white supremacists who stormed the Capitol to keep their white supremacist president in office because they’re afraid of the “browning” of America.

Shut up, stupid. You covered for a pedophile. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) February 23, 2021

Related:

General tapped by Pelosi to lead Jan. 6 investigation has a problem with ‘peace of s**t’ Josh Hawley and his white privilege https://t.co/MrH6AxzTXl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 19, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

