Californians are fed up with their small businesses being shut down indefinitely over COVID-19 and they are fed up with churches being punished by vengeful and vindictive government officials. But parents most specifically are livid over their kids being kept out of school for what is coming to an entire year.

On Monday, one parent in Los Angeles told Fox News Channe’s “Fox & Friends” that she helped out organizing a Zoom blackout for a formal protest for schools to be reopened and in-person classes to resume because “there is a really big urgency to get our kids back in school.”

Cynthia Rojas admitted that she is speaking out because she feels that parents in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) are being misled intentionally.

According to a flier that has been passed out, the Zoom blackout that started on Monday and will go on every day for “as many days as it takes,” adding that “enough is enough” and that parents “can no longer sit by and wait for UTLA to come up with more excuses to keep our schools closed.”

American taxpayers are paying for public schools. It’s their schools and they do not belong to the school districts. It doesn’t belong to the teachers and it most certainly doesn’t belong to the teacher’s unions. If it’s called “public schools” then it means if the “public,” who pays for it to function, demands that the teachers do their damn jobs and stop lying to the parents about the dangers of COVID when it’s known that kids do not catch the virus and are in no way considered super spreaders. I think this kind of rebellion by parents is going to start to take place all across the country in states where Democrats are destroying children’s lives.

Rojas spoke about the frustration of learning over the last few months that parents have “have very little voice in this whole situation.”

“We don’t have a seat at the table when it comes to the negotiations between LAUSD and UTLA (United Teachers Los Angeles) and so we’ve been trying the standard calling and voicemails, and e-mails, but it’s not working,” Rojas said. “And so I’m part of a group of just parents who are just really frustrated.”

She stressed that she thinks the Zoom blackout is “going to give feedback to LAUSD and UTLA that they are not providing an education for our children.”

“I feel like every time we log in, it gives them the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, oh we’re providing education, there’s online learning, what’s the big rush to get back to school,’” she added.

“And what we’re seeing is there is a really big urgency to get our kids back in school,” she continued noting that the science says it’s safe to go back to in-person learning.

A little side note, my youngest is a senior in high school. He has gotten straight A’s and has been on the top Honors roll for three years, but right now he’s failing because of virtual learning. Not everyone is cut out for it and the schools don’t care. As an example, he told me that what happens all the time is just as he is starting to get what the teacher is talking about some technical glitch happens, the feed goes down, and it takes about five minutes to get back into the virtual classroom. That’s only one problem he faces daily. In my other life, I am a senior programmer, and I can tell you that whenever I am interrupted by someone when my head is buried deep in code it takes me at least ten minutes after the interruption to get my head back in the game. School districts don’t even want to hear about things like what my son is going through. It’s his senior year, a very important year for pathways of his future.

Last month the CDC released a report of a study that shows that in-person learning is safe if schools take proper precautions, yet it seems like the unions don’t want teachers to go back to work.

Rojas said that parents in California are claiming that they should have the right to choose whether or not they send their children back to school.

When asked what he missed the most about going to school, Rojas’ son Nicholas Jardim said, “What I really miss the most is my friends and how I used to play with them at recess.”

That’s another component of virtual learning from home. The psychological damage being done to millions of school children will be studied for decades because kids need to socialize with other kids. Suicides are happening due to the isolation of virtual learning and for that reason alone you would think the teacher’s unions would want their teachers to go back to in-person learning if they really believed it’s all about the kids, but with the advent of the COVID-19 virus, the parents are getting a very strong lesson themselves in the reality that in many cases the teacher’s unions care more about the employment of adults than the education of our children.

Rich is syndicated opinion columnist for David Harris Jr.

