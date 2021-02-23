https://www.dailywire.com/news/man-carrying-trump-2024-flag-at-trump-rink-tackled-to-the-ice

Over the weekend, a Trump supporter who was visiting the Trump Organization-run Wollman Rink in Central Park on what had been announced as its last weekend in business unfurled a huge Trump 2024 flag as he skated around the ice, prompting security guards to accost him before he got wrestled to the ice as onlookers cheered.

Dion Cini, a self-proclaimed “Guerilla Marketeer,” as The Daily Dot reported, “regularly flies his Trump 2024 flag around popular New York City destinations.”

Cini told The Daily Dot, “I brought the Trump 2024 flag to Trump Wollman rink because it was the last day of The Trump organization managing the rink, which they’ve done for the last 30 some years, and wanted to celebrate another Trump accomplishment while also starting a campaign push for 2024. As I was being attacked I heard people cheering as I was put into a chokehold, which shocked me because I thought they want unity and not watch their fellow Americans being [attacked] over a flag.”

“The crowd of ice skaters booed the man, who was wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, as he skated on the ice holding the flag, the video shows,” PIX 11 noted. “He was then tackled by another skater as people nearby clapped and another person took the man’s flag away.” The Daily Dot added, “A man in a Travis Scott hoodie steals Cini’s Trump flag.”

As reported by The New York Post, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, citing accusations against Donald Trump that he incited a riot, canceled the city’s ice skating rinks contract with the Trump organization.

“Skaters at Central Park’s two rinks said this weekend they were devastated that their time on the ice was cut short this year — after The Post reported de Blasio would shut down the rinks six weeks ahead of their typical April closing dates,” the outlet reported. “Last month, Hizzoner said he would scrap city contracts with the Trump Organization, accusing then-President Trump of encouraging rioters to storm the Capitol.”

City officials ordered the Trump Organization, which has run the rinks for three decades, to shut them down over a month ahead of their contracted end date in April. On Sunday, de Blasio reversed his decision to close the Lasker and Wollman rinks in Central Park and let them stay open until April.

City Hall Press Secretary Bill Neidhardt told The New York Post, “New York City kids deserve all the time on the ice they can get this year. The Wollman and Lasker rinks will stay open under current management for the few weeks left in this season.”

“But make no mistake, we will not be doing business with the Trump Organization going forward. Inciting an insurrection will never be forgotten or forgiven,” Neidhardt added.

Trump’s son Eric Trump, who heads up the Trump Organization, tweeted a message to de Blasio after the reversal. “Mr. Mayor — Thank You for keeping Wollman and Lasker Rinks open — you’ve just made countless NYC families (along w our 250 employees) incredibly happy,” he wrote. “This is a bright moment for New York and please know we appreciate it. I look forward to saying ‘thanks’ in person.”

.@NYCMayor Mr. Mayor – Thank You for keeping Wollman and Lasker Rinks open — you’ve just made countless NYC families (along w our 250 employees) incredibly happy. This is a bright moment for New York and please know we appreciate it. I look forward to saying “thanks” in person. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 21, 2021

