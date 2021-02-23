https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603518705db3705aa0ab21f4
The arrest on drug trafficking charges of Emma Coronel Aispuro, a former beauty queen and wife of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, follows a telenovela-style life that straddled hyper-v…
One of three men on trial in Malta for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia has admitted to his part in the assassination of the journalist and activist in a car bombing near her home in October 2017….
President Trump is expected to attend the Republican National Committee’s spring donor retreat in Palm Beach in early April. This is after the Republican Party left him high and dry after his historic…
Thailand is looking at scrapping its mandatory two-week Covid-19 quarantine for foreigners who can show they have been vaccinated against the virus, the country’s PM said in a bid to revive the nation…
Four Greek fighter jets flew close to a Turkish vessel in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday as the two nations seek to reconcile their differences over the disputed waters w…