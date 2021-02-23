https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chuck-schumer-kirsten-gillibrand-new-york-democrats/2021/02/23/id/1011249

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s approval rating among New Yorkers has hit a 20-year low, according to a new Marist poll released Tuesday.

Just 41% of registered voters in the state think Schumer is doing either an excellent (15%) or good (26%) job in office, his lowest approval score since March of 2000 (39%).

Fifty-two percent of voters think Schumer is doing either a fair (23%) or poor (29%) job.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s approval rating has also taken a big hit.

Just 36% of voters think the New York Democrat is doing either an excellent (18%) or good (28%) job in office, compared to 36% in October of 2010.

More Democrats approve of Schumer’s job performance compared with Republicans (57%-17%), while Democrats have a lukewarm opinion of how Gillibrand is doing (50%-18%).

The phone poll of 813 registered voters was conducted Feb. 15-17 and has a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

