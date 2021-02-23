https://www.oann.com/mark-cuban-mavs-are-not-shopping-kristaps-porzingis/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mark-cuban-mavs-are-not-shopping-kristaps-porzingis



FILE PHOTO: Feb 10, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Cam Reddish (22) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Feb 10, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Cam Reddish (22) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

February 23, 2021

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shot down rumors that big man Kristaps Porzingis is on the trade block.

Responding to multiple reports that Dallas was feeling out possible trade partners, Cuban issued a flat denial to the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.

“It’s not accurate,” he said. “We have not discussed him in a trade at all. Has not happened.”

Porzingis, 25, is averaging 20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 17 games this season. He was inactive for Monday night’s 102-92 win against the Memphis Grizzlies due to back stiffness.

The Mavericks are 8-9 with Porzingis in the starting lineup and 6-6 without him.

Porzingis missed training camp following meniscus surgery in his right knee in October and has had to play his way into shape this season.

He made the All-Star team with the Knicks in 2017-18 and has career averages of 18.6 points and 7.7 rebounds in 260 games (259 starts) with New York (2015-18) and Dallas.

(Field Level Media)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

