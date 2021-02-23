https://www.dailywire.com/news/mcconnell-unloads-on-bidens-radical-and-underqualified-hhs-nominee-xavier-becerra

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, saying that Becerra’s “chief passion” is “using the force of government to attack Americans’ religious liberty and freedom of conscience.”

“Amid a global pandemic, the president has made a puzzling selection for this critical post: The famously partisan Attorney General of California,” McConnell said. “Mr. Becerra has no particular experience or expertise in health. His chief passion project in California seemed to be using the force of government to attack Americans’ religious liberty and freedom of conscience.”

“In 2017, the department he’s nominated to lead finally provided a religious exemption to a controversial Obamacare mandate,” he said. “Mr. Becerra led the lawsuit to challenge it. He used his taxpayer-funded office to sue Catholic nuns who didn’t want government forcing them to violate their beliefs.”

McConnell also hit Becerra for his “position in favor of government-compelled speech” and noted that the federal government had to hold Becerra and the state of California “in violation of conscience protections that are written into federal law.

