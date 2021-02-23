https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/mercer-county-becomes-third-missouri-second-amendment-sanctuary-county-monday-declaration/

Mercer County in northern Missouri declared itself the third Missouri Second Amendment Sanctuary County in the state on Monday.

Sheriff Lopez and the Commissioners of Mercer County, Jerry Allen, Shane Grooms and Zachary Martin, signed into effect the “Mercer County Missouri Second Amendment Preservation Act” on Monday morning.

Via the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office:

This morning (02/22/2021) Sheriff Lopez and the Commissioners of Mercer County, Jerry Allen, Shane Grooms and Zachary Martin, signed into effect the “Mercer County Missouri Second Amendment Preservation Act”. This is a step in the right direction when it comes to protecting the law abiding citizens of Mercer Counties second amendment rights. TRENDING: REPORT: Blue Collar Voters Are Flocking To The Republican Party Attached is a copy of the actual act for further details. If you would like a hardcopy you may request a copy at the courthouse as well.

Here is the signed declaration.



Hat Tip Seth

