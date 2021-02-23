http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ACJKRdlOGtQ/

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland suggested Monday repealing lawsuit protections for gun makers does not raise a Second Amendment issue. He addressed the issue directly while being questioned by Senators in Washington, DC.

President Biden campaigned on the repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), which initiated protections for gun manufacturers who legally make and sale firearms.

On October 5, 2019, Breitbart News noted Biden used a MSNBC / Gabby Giffords / March for Our Lives gun control forum in Las Vegas to make clear his desire to open gun makers up to lawsuits.

He suggested repealing the PLCAA, saying, “No other outfit in history has gotten this kind of protection” and claimed the suits would result in “change overnight.”

Months later, on February 7, 2020, Breitbart News explained Biden told a New Hampshire crowd is was a “mistake” to give lawsuit protections to gun makers.

He added, “The first thing I’m going to do as president is work to get rid of that.”

On February 24, 2020, Breitbart News observed Biden referencing gun manufacturers at a South Carolina rally then saying, “I’m going to take you down.”

Now fast forward to February 22, 2021, with AG nominee Merrick Garland being questioned by Senators.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Sen. Mike Lee (R) asked Garland his position on repealing protections for gun makers and Garland responded, “I have not thought myself deeply about this. I don’t think it raises a Second Amendment issue.”

When asked if he supports Biden’s desire to ban certain categories of firearms Garland said, “Where there is room under the law for the president’s policies to be pursued, then I think the president is entitled to pursue them.”

