https://thepostmillennial.com/missouri-county-legalizes-the-arrest-of-feds-who-try-to-violate-citizens-second-amendment-rights/

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

In preparation of the Biden administration passing potential anti-gun legislation, a county in Missouri passed an ordinance which would invalidate the federal government from infringing on the Second Amendment rights of its citizens.

The ordinance grants the county sheriff “full authority to make an arrest of any and all federal agents that violate state laws and enforce regulations.”

The Second Amendment Preservation Act of Newton County Missouri cites the state’s own constitution for justifying the legislation. “All federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations passed by the federal government and specifically any Presidential Administration whether past, present, or future, which infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution shall be invalid in the county,” the act reads.

The ordinance would criminalize the enforcement of any federal law that infringes upon the citizens of Newton County’s right to keep and bear arms.

The Second Amendment Sanctuary targets federal policies that order the tracking or registering of firearms of ammunition, an idea that Democrats have been floating recently, the Blaze reported. The ordinance protects all citizens except for “suspected criminals” from gun confiscation.

The second amendment sanctuary movement comes after counties across the country prepare for potential constitutional violations, with Newton County Missouri passing the most aggressive ordinance thus far.



