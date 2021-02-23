https://noqreport.com/2021/02/23/missouri-county-thats-protecting-2nd-amendment-is-the-model-for-every-county-in-the-nation/

This is how it’s done, folks. What Newton County, Missouri, is doing to protect the Second Amendment rights of its citizens from an oppressive federal government isn’t just the beauty of limited-government federalism in a nutshell. It’s also the model by which other counties can push back against draconian executive orders and the inevitable legislation that is coming down the road.

Moreover, this isn’t just about the Second Amendment, though the topic is arguably the most egregiously attacked by the left today. This model can be applied across the board. The supremacy of the federal government does not give them the power to circumvent or curtail the United States Constitution. Therefore, any attempts to do so can and should be met with this type of response at the state, county, and city level. According to The Daily Wire:

One Missouri County, concerned that the federal government might infringe on the Second Amendment rights of its citizens, passed an ordinance this month which would invalidate any such attempt by the federal government. The Second Amendment Preservation Act of Newton County, Missouri, states:

Be it enacted by the Newton County Missouri Commission as follows: All federal acts, laws, orders, rules and regulations passed by the Federal government and specifically any Presidential Administration whether past, present or future, which infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States and Article 1, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution shall be invalid in the county, shall not be recognized by this county, and specifically rejected by this county, and shall be considered null and void and of no effect in this county. Such acts, laws, orders, rules and regulations include but are not limited to any tax levy, fee, or stamp imposed on firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition not common to all other goods and services … any registration or tracking of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition … any act ordering the confiscation of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition … and finally, any act, whether past, present or future passed by the United States Congress and signed into law by the Federal Government and specifically any Presidential Administration which infringes on the people’s right to keep and bear arms in Newton County, Missouri shall be considered null and void by the county and not recognized by this county.

The law adds: “Any and all federal agents trying to enforce the regulations listed in Section (1) shall be subject to arrest by the Sheriff’s department.”

This excellent decree isn’t just a statement or bureaucratic whining. It has teeth as it empowers the county’s sheriff’s department to stop and arrest any federal officers who would attempt to subvert our Second Amendment rights as they pertain to firearms, accessories, or ammunition.

In the latest episode of Conservative Playbook, JD breaks down this move by Newton County and explains why all counties that appreciate the freedoms of its citizens should adopt similar stances. We have rights even if the federal government moves in unison to take them away. The Constitution has primacy over anything that government attempts to do.

As long as we believe in the false notion that whatever the federal government says is what lower levels of government must do, we will lose our country very quickly. We have recourse against tyranny at these lower levels and we must exercise it

