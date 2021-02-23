http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/niGlCRxSMuM/

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will back Merrick Garland’s nomination to run President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice.

“I do,” McConnell replied when asked by Politico whether he supports Garland for attorney general.

McConnell opted against considering Garland’s 2016 nomination by then-President Barack Obama for the U.S. Supreme Court following the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

