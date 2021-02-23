https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/23/montgomery-county-teachers-union-holds-car-rally-to-protest-the-districts-reopening-plan/

According to WJLA, a few hundred Montgomery County Public School students will be back in the classroom next week. But as the school system hosted a tour for the media of a socially-distanced building, teachers were in their cars driving in circles protesting the plan to reopen.

Large teacher car rally against MCPS reopening plan. pic.twitter.com/Ch1LFmsqIg — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 23, 2021

So, hundreds of the teachers cars haven’t moved yet because there’s now a Massive traffic jam in the looping route the teachers are taking. pic.twitter.com/iU8wPT0joK — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 23, 2021

In the meantime, the schools have taken out all the cafeteria tables and replaced them with desks, put up caution tape around non-essential areas, and placed tape on the floor to ensure students maintain the appropriate social distance. Students will rotate between classroom learning and virtual learning each week, and the school system plans to give self-administered COVID tests to every in-person student and teacher once a week, and require individual health assessments weekly. And the teachers’ union isn’t having it.

Sigh. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 23, 2021

Nice long list of people who should be fired — Loren (@LorenSethC) February 23, 2021

I am so glad my daughter is not in MCPS — Bill Sweet Merciful Crap McBride (@gilescorey) February 23, 2021

Fire them. I wouldn’t want them teaching my kids anyways. — Jgunnsmith (@Jgunnsmith) February 23, 2021

Pathetic — Jason Kufs (@kufss) February 23, 2021

Campaigning to not work has become thier job. — Moonlight Mac (@mac_moonlight) February 23, 2021

They should quit and let others take their positions. Everyone wins. — UTScreenwright (@UTscreenwright) February 23, 2021

Science denier rally! — Trevor Reznor (@ReznorTrevor) February 23, 2021

Is this what they wanted vaccine priority for? — Uncomfortable Brain (@uncomfybrain) February 23, 2021

Just imagine if they put that effort into teaching kids — john x. (@pidgeonlegs) February 23, 2021

They are throwing tantrums with their cars now. SMH — Hayekian Triangle (@DeTocqueville14) February 23, 2021

Looks like the town really came out in force to support these brave heroes….reminds me of a Biden rally — JMann (@joshmann78) February 23, 2021

Good thing they aren’t working and have time to do this. Weasels. They should be fired. Hire those who are willing to work — matty meatball (@MMA_Dork) February 23, 2021

If it’s because they’re scared of unmasked children etc, they’re in the wrong profession. Their fears are not the child’s responsibility. — Rachael Driver (@rach_driver) February 23, 2021

There lack of concern for the children suffering academically and emotionally is so disturbing. — M0ser (@TM0s41) February 23, 2021

Increasing emissions and contributing to global warming to protest schools reopening. — John Carney (@carney) February 23, 2021

Just tell them to keep driving on down to the unemployment line. — Matt Abrameit (@mtabrameit) February 23, 2021

Property taxes at work ladies and gents! — Cedrick Narsiso (@CedrickNarsiso) February 23, 2021

Maybe they should be making solar panels instead? — Champion The Drinker (@ChampionDrinker) February 23, 2021

I’m beginning to think maybe are kids are better off not in school with these teachers. — Hollyhill (@asmint17) February 23, 2021

I wouldn’t send my kids to school there if you paid me. — JesusSaves (@OurRedeemer_) February 23, 2021

Homeschool your children like we did back when it wasn’t cool and you can easily defund this nonsense. Good Americans that think they can fix this are delusional. These are communists and they don’t give a shit about your children. — Tim (@timsleppy) February 23, 2021

