https://thelibertyloft.com/more-details-about-democrats-undermining-president-trump/

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Washington, DC — We are all aware of the Democrats attempts to undermine former President Donald Trump. They started before he took office with the FBI work against him. They funded the Steele dossier and made countless investigations and attempts to impeach him while he was in office.

New details outline how the Democrats took additional steps to undermine President Donald Trump. The Washington Times reports that President Donald Trump attempted to open communication channels with Iran but was undermined by Democrats tied to President Joe Biden.

Multiple people, including John Kerry, that are tied to the Biden administration held meetings with Iran after the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal. While Kerry had admitted to meeting with Iran, others that met with the terrorist nation were not known.

Robert Malley, Obama’s Middle East adviser was part of the meetings. So was Wendy Sherman, who helped negotiate the Iran nuclear deal during the Obama administration. It was a coordinated effort by the Democrats to undermine Trump’s continued attempts at peace in the region.

While the meetings were promises of aid from US think tanks and left-wing groups, many believe that the meetings were a direct violation of the Logan Act, as President Donald Trump has suggested previously.

The Logan Act prevents individuals from coordinating with foreign governments. The text of the act reads:

Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.

It certainly seems that Kerry’s actions, along with countless others, would indicate that they violated the Logan Act. Of course, you do not hear the mainstream media reporting on these details. There are no questions being asked, because they supported this undermining mission of the Left.

What should also be of note is how quickly Biden was able to restore many things that Trump ended. It clearly shows that Biden was well prepared for those events, which leads me to believe that there were many more promises made than simple backchannel financial help.

It’s quite possible these meetings included promises of help from the future Biden administration, for help in getting Biden to be elected. Remember, Iran was accused of hacking into voter databases and systems ahead of the 2020 election. That could certainly have helped Biden win the election in return for his favorable policy toward the terrorist nation.

Jared Dyson is the Editor-in-Chief at The Liberty Loft and host of The Jared Dyson Show. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft so we can continue to deliver great content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

