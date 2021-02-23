https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/house-democrats-want-president-biden-eliminate-presidential-sole-authority?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Multiple House Democrats have signed a letter urging President Biden to look at ways he can end his sole authority as president to order the use of America’s nuclear weapons.

“As president, you will have the final say on any changes to U.S. nuclear policy. We respectfully request that you, as president, review ways in which you can end the sole authority you have to launch a nuclear attack, and to install additional checks and balances into the system,” the letter states.

The letter notes that there have been multiple possible systems proposed and lists several of them. One proposal involves “Requiring additional officials in the line of presidential succession, starting with the vice president and the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives — neither of whom can be removed by the president if they disagree — to concur with a launch order, and utilizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s tracking of those officials to ensure prompt communication.”

