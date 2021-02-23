https://thehill.com/homenews/news/540068-mypillow-ceo-says-boycotts-have-cost-him-65m

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Monday that he believes he will lose up to $65 million this year over retailers boycotting his business after he repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen from former President TrumpDonald TrumpFauci: U.S. political divide over masks led to half a million COVID-19 deaths Georgia bishop says state GOP’s elections bill is an ‘attempt to suppress the Black vote’ Trump closer to legal jeopardy after court ruling on tax returns MORE.

Lindell made his projection in an interview pushing back on claims that his support of Trump is helping him to sell his pillows.

“I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?” Lindell told Business Insider. “There’s your story. Print it right. Don’t try and twist this.”

Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell on Monday for his repeated unfounded accusations that the company was involved in “stealing millions of votes” from Trump.

The suit also claims that Lindell accused Dominion of altering the election as “another chance to boost sales” for MyPillow after the CEO became such a vocal supporter of Trump’s presidency.

Lindell told The Associated Press that any surge in sales that his company experienced was very brief but that once retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s stopped selling his product that his business was devastated.

“I’ve been looking forward to them finally suing,” Lindell said of Dominion’s suit, adding that the court case would prove him right. “I’d love to go to court tomorrow with Dominion.”

Dominion has also sued former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDominion targets MyPillow’s Mike Lindell with .3B defamation suit Trump legal troubles may not be over despite Senate acquittal Federal prosecutors investigated Proud Boys ties to Roger Stone in 2019 case: CNN MORE and Sidney Powell for their alleged defamatory statements against the company and its voting machines.

