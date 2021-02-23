https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsmax-vizio-smartcast-tv/2021/02/23/id/1011165

Newsmax TV has officially launched its channel on VIZIO SmartCast, the award-winning Smart TV platform available to millions of viewers. Newsmax TV is the nation’s fourth highest-rated cable news channel, available to over 100 million homes, and is rapidly gaining viewers while legacy news channels decline.

“Launching on VIZIO SmartCast allows our viewers to simply plug in their new televisions and play Newsmax TV,” Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy said. “Newsmax is experiencing exponential growth and provides a much-needed perspective on the issues that many VIZIO viewers care about.”

SmartCast is an award-winning operating system that comes equipped with every VIZIO Smart TV and provides free content available from the SmartCast Home screen. SmartCast powers entertainment options for millions of households with content for every genre.

VIZIO is dedicated to building personalized experiences for the modern consumer, where viewers have on-demand, instant access to the entertainment they love. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content that automatically updates so users have more entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their home.

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

Newsmax TV is available through all major cable operators and most OTT platforms. Newsmax’s media holdings reach over 40 million Americans monthly through Newsmax TV, Newsmax.com, Moneynews.com, Newsmaxhealth.com, Newsmax Magazine, and more than a dozen health and financial newsletters. Forbes has called Newsmax “a news powerhouse.”

