Join “Spicer & Co.” every weekday night this week for a blockbuster look at the rise of religious persecution in America.

“Christians and people of faith are being marginalized and even persecuted around the globe,” Spicer says. “Where can we find both hope and protection? ‘Spicer & Co.’ finds the answers as we devote the week to an important series on religious liberty.”

On Monday, Mike Pompeo, who served as secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, joined “Spicer & Co.” to discuss the threat to religious freedom around the world under the administration of President Joe Biden.

“It will take weeks before we can see if they will prioritize the protections of Christians in northern Iraq, or Muslim leaders all across the world who simply want to do the one thing that every human’s entitled to, and that’s practice their own rights of conscience and practice their faith,” Pompeo said.

On Tuesday night, the show’s guests include Emilie Kao, attorney and director for The Heritage Foundation’s DeVos Center for Religion & Civil Society, who will discuss the Equality Act and its impact on people of faith, among other topics.

