The far-left PolitiFact, a fake fact-checking site run by the far-left Poynter Institute, waited until this week, long after former President Trump’s impeachment trial was over, to finally admit Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was not beaten to death with a fire extinguisher by a Trump supporter.

Although what I call “the fire extinguisher hoax” has been floating around since the Capitol Hill riot on January 6… Although, as far back as January 8, ProPublica reported that Sicknick texted his brother after the riot to tell him he was in “good shape…” Although far-left CNNLOL reported all the way back on February 4 that the fire extinguisher beating story was a hoax… Although the far-left New York Times retracted its false fire extinguisher report on February 15… Despite all this, the utterly useless and dishonest PolitiFact waited until this week to finally admit the fire extinguisher story is a hoax.

The truth is that we do not know why Sicknick died the day after the riot, but we do know he was not beaten to death with a fire extinguisher. Some believe pepper spray may have contributed to his untimely death or that he had some kind of stroke.

Benjamin Philips, a Trump supporter, died of a stroke during the riot. Kevin Greeson, who was also a Trump supporter, died of a heart attack at the riot.

Unfortunately, excitement can bring about a stroke or heart attack.

Back in 2012, a 70-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest after then-President Obama dropped by her diner for breakfast.

The third person to die at the riot was Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was unarmed and still fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer. The fourth and final person to die at the riot was Roseanne Boyland, who was trampled as the crowd rushed into the Capitol.

So all four people who died at the riot were Trump supporters.

But the hoax about the fire extinguisher, along with the fables about a Trump supporter bringing handcuffs and this being an armed insurrection, have been allowed to live on for more than a month, straight through the impeachment trial, even though the frauds at PolitiFact had all kinds of conflicting reports almost immediately, and a full-blown CNN report on February 4.

Rather than condemn all the fraudulent reporting, the fake fact-checkers at PolitiFact only condemned this: “Some conservative activists have seized on the changing and differing news accounts to accuse the media of exaggerating what happened to Sicknick.”

Yeah, because telling us a man was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher when he wasn’t isn’t exaggerating, or anything.

Yep, according to the fakes at PolitiFact, the bad guys here are those of us angry at being misled, not the liars who misled us.

