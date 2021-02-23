https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540174-ocasio-cortez-criticizes-opening-of-migrant-facility-for-children-under-biden

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezTexas Republican criticizes Cruz for Cancun trip: ‘When a crisis hits my state, I’m there’ Ocasio-Cortez fundraising for Texas relief reaches .7M Biden seems set to pick fight over Rahm Emanuel MORE (D-N.Y.) criticized President Biden Joe BidenTikTok users spread conspiracy that Texas snow was manufactured by the government The problem with a one-size-fits-all federal minimum wage hike Throwing money at Central America will not curb illegal migration MORE’s administration on Tuesday for opening a migrant facility for children.

“This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

The facility is located in Carrizo Springs, Texas, and will be used to hold children ages 13 to 17. The facility is capable of holding up to 700 migrant children.

“It’s only 2 mos into this admin & our fraught, unjust immigration system will not transform in that time,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“DHS shouldn’t exist, agencies should be reorganized, ICE gotta go, ban for-profit detention, create climate refugee status & more,” she added.

The White House also defended the facility on Tuesday, saying that it was only temporary and is needed because of the pandemic.

“It’s a temporary reopening during COVID-19, our intention is very much to close it, but we want to make sure we can follow COVID protocols,” press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiTanden’s path to confirmation looks increasingly untenable Asian Pacific American Caucus urges senators to confirm Tanden Biden to order flags to half staff to mark 500K virus deaths MORE said.

Unaccompanied migrant children were moved into the facility the day it was opened. It is unclear how long the administration plans to keep the facility’s doors open.

