https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/540005-ocasio-cortez-targets-manchin-over-haaland-confirmation

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezTexas Republican criticizes Cruz for Cancun trip: ‘When a crisis hits my state, I’m there’ Ocasio-Cortez fundraising for Texas relief reaches .7M Biden seems set to pick fight over Rahm Emanuel MORE (D-N.Y.) took aim at Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinOvernight Health Care: US surpasses half a million COVID deaths | House panel advances Biden’s .9T COVID-19 aid bill | Johnson & Johnson ready to provide doses for 20M Americans by end of March On The Money: Neera Tanden’s nomination in peril after three GOP noes | Trump rages after SCOTUS rules on financial records Tanden’s path to confirmation looks increasingly untenable MORE (D-W.V.) over a report he is undecided on the confirmation of Rep. Deb Haaland Deb HaalandImage of Deb Haaland projected onto Interior Dept building calling for her confirmation OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Haaland to say fossil fuels will ‘play a major role,’ but climate must be addressed | Biden administration supports court’s restrictions for biofuel exemptions | Republican senators take aim at Paris agreement with new legislation Haaland: Fossil fuels will ‘play a major role,’ but climate must be addressed MORE (D-N.M.), President Biden Joe BidenTikTok users spread conspiracy that Texas snow was manufactured by the government The problem with a one-size-fits-all federal minimum wage hike Throwing money at Central America will not curb illegal migration MORE’s nominee for Interior secretary.

“Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsLIVE COVERAGE: Senate set to consider Garland for AG The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The AIDS Institute – COVID-19 rescue bill a unity test for Dems Biden has the power to restore good governance MORE was so openly racist that even Reagan couldn’t appoint him,” the New York congresswoman tweeted on Monday, in reference to former President Trump Donald TrumpFauci: U.S. political divide over masks led to half a million COVID-19 deaths Georgia bishop says state GOP’s elections bill is an ‘attempt to suppress the Black vote’ Trump closer to legal jeopardy after court ruling on tax returns MORE’s first attorney general. “Manchin voted to confirm him. Sessions then targeted immigrant children for wide-scale human rights abuses w/ family separation. Yet the 1st Native woman to be Cabinet Sec is where Manchin finds unease?”

Jeff Sessions was so openly racist that even Reagan couldn’t appoint him. Manchin voted to confirm him. Sessions then targeted immigrant children for wide-scale human rights abuses w/ family separation. Yet the 1st Native woman to be Cabinet Sec is where Manchin finds unease? https://t.co/wyki5iE36Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to a report that the West Virginia Democrat has “remaining questions” about Haaland, whose confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy Committee is set for Tuesday.

“.@DebHaalandNM is a profound public servant and champion for working families,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a subsequent post. “Her appointment as Sec of the Interior would be historic, and her leadership holds the promise of progress for our country. Call your Senator to support her confirmation.”

.@DebHaalandNM is a profound public servant and champion for working families. Her appointment as Sec of the Interior would be historic, and her leadership holds the promise of progress for our country. Call your Senator to support her confirmation. pic.twitter.com/Kq9mlYmHMe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchin is a pivotal vote in the evenly divided Senate, with Democrats forced to find at least one alternate Republican vote in scenarios in which he votes no.

Last week, he announced he would oppose the nomination of Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden Neera TandenOn The Money: Neera Tanden’s nomination in peril after three GOP noes | Trump rages after SCOTUS rules on financial records Tanden’s path to confirmation looks increasingly untenable Asian Pacific American Caucus urges senators to confirm Tanden MORE as director of the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden’s confirmation is in jeopardy after several moderate Republicans also announced their opposition.

Last November, Ocasio-Cortez responded to a tweet by Manchin with an image of her appearing to glower at him at the State of the Union. Manchin had earlier linked to an article about his opposition to ending the Senate filibuster while knocking calls from lawmakers, such as Ocasio-Cortez, to defund police.

She also hit back at Manchin in December after he criticized her tenure in the House in another spat between the progressive and centrist lawmakers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

