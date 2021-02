The Democrats’ “COVID” bill is too 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑣𝑒 and too 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑎𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑣𝑒. Only 9% of the $1.9 trillion will be spent to actually fight the pandemic.

Know what that means? 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤. pic.twitter.com/v9adRA5mnx

— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 23, 2021