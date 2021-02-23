https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/pennsylvania-state-officially-became-third-world-banana-republic-stolen-2020-election/

Today we officially know that Pennsylvania is for sure and without a doubt a ‘banana republic’. Led by corrupt Democrats in the Executive Branch, corrupt politicians in leadership, and corrupt judges, there is no way a free and fair election will ever be held in that state ever again. And, the US Supreme Court on Monday made it official.



Before the 2020 election, President Trump spent many evenings in the state of Pennsylvania encouraging the state to vote for him instead of the insane policies of Barack Obama and Joe Biden. ‘America First’ was Trump’s message. At one rally Trump had 58,000 people in Butler PA – 29 times more people than Biden had during the entire campaign season.

But the state is very corrupt. Its politicians weren’t interested in what is free and fair. The Democrats wanted power and the Republicans slept and enjoyed the huge Trump crowds.

But for months the Democrats worked on stealing the election. The executive branch made an effort to change the date of the election that is stated clearly in US law by moving it to three days after Election Day. Then after being told this was not proper, a judge stepped in and agreed to the change. The US Constitution be damned, the corrupt Democrats in the executive branch and in the courts claimed they made the rules.

A case landed in the Supreme Court. New judge Amy Barrett stayed out of it and the lower court rule stood. Justice Alito, however, mandated that the state keep track of all ballots that arrive after Election Day.

Next comes the election and President Trump crushes Joe Biden by a two to one ratio in the state on Election Day. It was a massacre. But then the state started counting absentee ballots. The state never declared how many ballots were in safekeeping on election day and the number that came in before 8 pm on election night. This enabled them to add more and more ballots to the counts and no one knew how many. Republicans were kept out of the counting areas for days. A judge finally ruled Republicans should be allowed in but they weren’t. To hell with the law, Democrats had an election to steal.

Eventually, they manufactured enough votes to steal the election for Biden.

A few days later, we reported on the pattern that showed up in the absentee ballots that was not normal and likely fraudulent:

We reported on thousands of absentee ballots returned before being mailed out:

Trailers of hundreds of thousands of completed ballots were uncovered that were reportedly driven from New York to PA:

We found patterns in the PA results related to the ‘Drop and Roll’ that we found in other states:

We found out that there were 200,000 more ballots cast than people who voted:

There was corruption everywhere and when the dust settled the corrupt Secretary of State said there were only 10,000 ballots that arrived after Election Day. A million absentee ballots were counted for days with no Republicans present and we are all supposed to believe only 10,000 ballots came in after Election Day.

Today the Supreme Court agreed with the results of the corrupt state and refused to look into the case regarding who has the right to set election laws in the state. The Supremes claimed it didn’t matter. There weren’t enough votes to overturn the election (only 10,000 votes per the corrupt now-former Secretary of State) and so the Supremes passed on even looking into this fraud.

Pennsylvanians must be furious. The same corrupt politicians that moved their jobs overseas, stole the 2020 election from President Trump and the people of America. The Supremes sealed it. The US, starting with Pennsylvania, is now officially a third-world Banana Republic thanks to the Obama gang and Senile Joe Biden.



