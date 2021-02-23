https://www.projectveritas.com/news/watch-veritas-journalist-asks-usps-postmaster-rob-weisenbach-about-alleged/

In November, a brave USPS insider by the name of Richard Hopkins came to Project Veritas to blow the whistle on wrongdoing he had witnessed in his Erie, PA post office.

Hopkins told Project Veritas that he overheard his Postmaster, Rob Weisenbach, discuss plans for the backdating of ballots received after Election Day so that they would count in the election.

Veritas journalists recently approached Weisenbach to get comment on that explosive story:

Weisenbach declined answering any questions. It is unclear if he has anything to hide from the public when it comes to election integrity.

Here are some of the statements Hopkins originally made to Project Veritas in November:

These allegations are quite serious, and answers are still needed in order for Americans to have faith in election integrity in this country.

Project Veritas remains undeterred when it comes to investigating alleged illegal activities.

Wherever there is fraud, especially alleged electoral fraud, Project Veritas will be there to investigate and ask the hard-hitting questions.

Anyone with information on election fraud can securely contact Project Veritas through the following channels:

Email: VeritasTips@protonmail.com

Signal: 914-653-3110

Telegram: 914-653-3110

About Project Veritas

James O’Keefe established Project Veritas in 2011 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work. Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society. O’Keefe serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board so that he can continue to lead and teach his fellow journalists, as well as protect and nurture the Project Veritas culture.

Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues raised through its investigations. Donate now to support our mission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

