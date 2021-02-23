https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/psaki-gets-testy-peter-doocy-says-biden-admin-putting-kids-cages-not-keeping-kids-cages-blames-covid-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday got very testy with Fox News’ Peter Doocy when he asked about the Biden Admin’s policy of putting migrant children in cages.

The Biden administration opened a gated migrant facility for illegal immigrant children this past weekend in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

The camp will hold up to 700 illegal immigrant children.

The facility was open for one month during the Trump years and then it was shut down.

Democrats like AOC went ballistic about caged kids during Trump’s tenure.

Democrats completely ignored it under Obama and now they’re defending it under Biden.

Psaki said that putting migrant kids in cages is not putting kids in cages because we are in the middle of a pandemic.

Got it?

WATCH:

“This is not kids being kept in cages. This is a facility that was opened.”@PressSec defends the reopening of a child migrant facility in Texas, despite past comments from @KamalaHarris calling “babies in cages” a “human rights abuse.” pic.twitter.com/hdjMvxHmxq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 23, 2021

