http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/20xp08mCZrY/

Rap artist Killer Mike’s Atlanta, Georgia, barbershop was struck by several stray bullets during a shootout over the weekend, according to reports.

According to News 11, police responded to calls of shots fired on Feb. 20 and found several vehicles and businesses damaged during a shootout. Officers had no suspects in custody, and no deaths have been reported.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, addressed the incident and said the gun violence in Atlanta needs to stop.

“Please consider what would have happened if one of y’all actually hit one another. The jail, the lawyer fees, the funeral cost and two Black families loss,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m glad y’all cud not hit the side of a barn with a shot gun cuz this am y’all all are alive.”

“Being a biz owner connected to the community this one hurt as no body else’s (meaning non black) was affected and simply becuz of tempers and poor decisions our biz is being stifled,” he added.

Mike also pledged to have his establishment reopened soon.

The rapper is not an opponent of gun ownership, though. Despite his disgust over wanton gang violence, Mike has advocated in favor of gun ownership by law-abiding citizens. Indeed, in 2018 he attacked “progressive” gun grabbers and said they are going to “progress us into slavery” by disarming them.

In 2020 Killer Mike endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders for president. At the time, Killer Mike told TMZ that he thought Sanders could beat Donald Trump in a head-to-head election.

Killer Mike also participated in a presser with the city’s mayor to plead with Black Lives Matter protesters to stop destroying the city.

Watch below:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

