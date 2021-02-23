https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/23/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-says-migrant-facilities-are-not-ok-stops-short-of-calling-them-concentration-camps/

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the Washington Post had done a piece on the first migrant facility for children opening under President Biden. We wondered what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was going to say about the migrant facilities, which are modified shipping containers with cage-like features.

Just frame this pic.twitter.com/wk7bJJkOfz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that it wasn’t OK — it’s never OK — but she stopped short of calling the migrant facilities “concentration camps,” which is odd, seeing how she was trying to prove it didn’t matter under what administration or party it was happening.

This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party. https://t.co/AEV7s7QQnB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2021

A lot of people are telling AOC to actually read the article to learn that the cages — um, migrant overflow facilities — really aren’t that bad, at least to the DNC transcriptionists at the Post.

Little bit more subdued response than flying to the border to scream through a chainlink fence. https://t.co/eYmTNFKuF3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 23, 2021

She typed in a strongly worded email. https://t.co/WW45iDsACO — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 24, 2021

“It’s not okay… It’s not fascism anymore but it’s not okay. Someone should, like, do something about this… for real.” https://t.co/t6EZ4fLYhq — Astroblaccc (@astroblaccc) February 24, 2021

Notice how she avoids mentioning how this is the second time Biden has been involved in dreaded kids in cages horror story. https://t.co/urboYxXst1 — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) February 23, 2021

Looking forward to the next photo shoot of you crying next to a fence about it. https://t.co/etwCcI6lLg — sherryberry (@TheDrunkTweetar) February 24, 2021

Sure, she may want kids vulnerable to traffickers, but at least she’s consistent. Gotta give her credit for that much. https://t.co/VsgOs2FSgw — Okay. (@corrcomm) February 23, 2021

When will you be heading down for your cameo? https://t.co/cuIwsbgzch — Eddi NeSmith🪖 (@gamecocksSecE) February 23, 2021

Apparently this problem doesn’t have the same social media star power as raising money in Texas. Instead we will just point out the problem. https://t.co/vG4ioxWKwe — Lincoln Osiris (@RobHuds38943767) February 23, 2021

Not appearing in this thread: The phrase “concentration camps.” https://t.co/HWrzxceTZj — John Sexton (@verumserum) February 24, 2021

I’m sorry…I won’t believe you’re serious until you’re down there weeping and calling Biden “literally Hitler” for running “concentration camps” https://t.co/0qzimDVGFd — Tracy (@tgrif74) February 24, 2021

This is all she has to say about concentration camps? — Dirk (@RealDirkDeal) February 23, 2021

Thread: AOC calling the housing facilities that are now being used by Biden “concentration camps” Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/mdnk3T3Mhv — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 23, 2021

Strange. I just scrolled through AOC’s timeline and not once does she mention Biden’s concentration camps. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 23, 2021

Out: concentration camps, evil, fascist In: not ok — Mr B. P. Clover (@ben_clover) February 23, 2021

They are shelters now. It’s fine. — Scott Joseph (@Scottjoseph63) February 23, 2021

Only took a month for her to notice. Actually better than I’d have thought. https://t.co/Dv3pEK1Zer — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) February 24, 2021

What a lame response to Joe Biden putting kids in cages after you staged a publicity stunt outside an empty parking lot to make President Trump look bad.https://t.co/70OqsZLVA0 — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) February 23, 2021

As we said above, a lot of Democrats are not happy with AOC for not reading the Washington Post’s article, which makes the cages sound their best, or flying down there and inspecting the facilities herself to see just how much they’ve improved in a month.

