As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, the Washington Post had done a piece on the first migrant facility for children opening under President Biden. We wondered what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was going to say about the migrant facilities, which are modified shipping containers with cage-like features.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that it wasn’t OK — it’s never OK — but she stopped short of calling the migrant facilities “concentration camps,” which is odd, seeing how she was trying to prove it didn’t matter under what administration or party it was happening.

A lot of people are telling AOC to actually read the article to learn that the cages — um, migrant overflow facilities — really aren’t that bad, at least to the DNC transcriptionists at the Post.

As we said above, a lot of Democrats are not happy with AOC for not reading the Washington Post’s article, which makes the cages sound their best, or flying down there and inspecting the facilities herself to see just how much they’ve improved in a month.

