Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says the GOP will not be able to win elections if voters stick with Donald Trump, further distancing himself from party base that still largely supports the former president.

“If you think the Donald Trump thing in the long term is going to be the winning coalition and not somebody like me that’s conservative, but doesn’t offend people and doesn’t go out and attack and say that you owe me everything and doesn’t incite insurrections there will be a minority party forever,” Kinzinger said Monday night on CNN.

Kinzinger, one of the 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach the former president argued that GOP voters needed to choose conservative candidates and not personality figures like Trump.

Kinzinger has faced backlash over his impeachment vote, even from his own family.

“I’m going to fight as hard as I can to get a normal functioning Republican Party,” Kinzinger also told the cable TV news network.

