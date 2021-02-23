https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/report-blue-collar-voters-flocking-republican-party/

In recent years, Democrats have embraced the radical left and there are consequences for this.

Blue collar, working class people are now flocking to the Republican party. Is there any wonder why?

As one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden wiped out thousands of jobs.

The GOP is rapidly becoming the blue-collar party. Here’s what that means. The exit of Donald Trump has brought back a more normal rhythm to politics in Washington, but outside the Beltway, deeper forces are reshaping the partisan landscape. Data from the NBC News poll shows that the composition of the two major parties is changing, and one massive shift is coming in employment: the kinds of jobs Democrats and Republicans hold. There are signs across racial and ethnic demographic groups that Republicans are becoming the party of blue-collar Americans and the change is happening quickly. If the movement continues it could have a large impact on the future of the GOP. Consider the scale of the change overall. In the last decade, the percentage of blue-collar voters who call themselves Republicans has grown by 12 points. At the same time, the number in that group identifying as Democrats has declined by 8 points. Among white-collar voters, the numbers have remained stable, with Democrats seeing a tiny increase and Republicans seeing a tiny drop… With those voters, the numbers mirror that large-scale shift — a 12-point gain for the GOP.

This is a major political shift and it includes minorities, too.

Blue-collar voters made a major shift from the Democratic Party to the GOP under former President Donald Trump, including those from Hispanic and black demographics. The percentage of blue-collar voters who associate themselves with the Republican Party has grown 12 points over the last decade, an NBC News poll found. During that same time frame, the number of blue-collar voters calling themselves Democrats declined by 8 points. The shift holds true across demographic lines, with more Hispanic and black blue-collar people identifying with the GOP.

This could have a major effect on the elections of 2022 and 2024.

