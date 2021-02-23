https://hannity.com/media-room/report-california-moves-to-give-covid-relief-checks-to-undocumented-immigrants-foreign-nationals/

Leaders in California moved this week to pass a new $7.6 billion CoVID relief package, with some funds reportedly going towards undocumented workers and foreign nationals across the Golden State.

“The $7.6 billion proposal, spearheaded by Gov. Gavin Newsom, includes 5.7 million payments of $600 each to low-income Californians making less than $30,000 a year and $2.1 billion in grants for small businesses. Of the massive sum of checks, 565,000 payments will be delivered to people who did not receive the federal government’s previous $1,200 stimulus check in the Golden State, many of whom are residing in the country illegally,” reports the Washington Examiner.

The $7.6 billion proposal, spearheaded by @GavinNewsom, includes 5.7 million payments of $600 each to low-income Californians. Of the massive sum of checks, many payments will be delivered to those who are residing in the country illegally.

“This budget is going to be creating long-term obligations to the undocumented,” said Republican State Sen. Jim Nielsen.

Others praised the program.

I think it’s a great step forward. It’s an acknowledgment of all these low-wage workers … that they are working hard, and they have been disproportionately impacted through unemployment,” Democratic state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo said. “I think there is room to include more who are still not covered either by our state or by the federal [programs].”

Read the full report at the Washington Examiner.

