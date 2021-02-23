https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6035eb605db3705aa0ab2a1f
Tiger Woods had a rod put into his leg during surgery after the gold legend was seriously injured in a car crash in the Los Angeles area Tuesday morning, a medical official said in a statement….
Springfield, Illinois – It’s no secret that crime is out of control in Illinois and one lawmaker has a solution….
America is at a crossroads. We are facing the greatest threat to liberty the Republic has yet encountered—a ruling elite backed by the primary institutions of……
According to recent reports, there are a number of Democrats who don’t want Joe Biden to have full control of America’s nuclear weapons. Do they know something the rest of us don’t? Or is it possible …
Tuesday, former President Donald Trump called into FNC’s “Fox News Primetime” to discuss professional golfer Tiger Woods’ crash in California. | Clips…