https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rick-scott-republicans-letter-activists/2021/02/23/id/1011246

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Tuesday declared that “the Republican Civil War is now cancelled,” in a letter to GOP activists, leaders, donors and voters calling for unity ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“The long running impeachment show is now over,” wrote Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, according to Fox News. “This political theater should have been held at the other end of Washington in the Kennedy Center instead of the US Capitol. It was an unserious circus. It’s over. Now it’s time to look ahead.”

The senator says that Republicans should focus on what Democrats can do while in charge of both chambers of Congress and the White House.

“The Democrats control the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. In other words, they control Washington,” Scott wrote.

“Here is what they have done and are in the process of doing so far: cutting border security, granting amnesty to illegals, cancelling the Keystone pipeline destroying thousands of jobs, allowing males to compete in women’s sports, banning fracking on federal lands making us less energy independent and using tax dollars to pay for abortion in foreign countries.”

He noted that Republican in-fighting “does not need to be true, should not be true, and will not be true. Those fanning these flames, in both the media and our own ranks, desire a GOP civil war.”

Scott added, “No, we don’t have time for that: The hour is late, the Democrats are planning to destroy our freedoms, and the threat in front of us is very real.”

