Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersOn The Money: Neera Tanden’s nomination in peril after three GOP noes | Trump rages after SCOTUS rules on financial records Tanden’s path to confirmation looks increasingly untenable Asian Pacific American Caucus urges senators to confirm Tanden MORE (I-Vt.) on Tuesday voted against Tom Vilsack Tom VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), making him the first senator who caucuses with the Democrats to vote against a Biden Cabinet nominee.

Sanders joined six Republicans in opposing Vilsack, who ran the agency for all eight years of the Obama administration.

“I like Tom and I’ve known him for years. I think we need somebody a little bit more vigorous in terms of protecting family farms and taking on corporate agriculture,” Sanders told reporters after the vote. “I think he’ll be fine, but not as strong as I would like.”

The Senate confirmed Vilsack in a 92-7 vote. Sanders joined GOP Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTexas attorney general and wife went to Utah amid winter storm crisis Overnight Health Care: US surpasses half a million COVID deaths | House panel advances Biden’s .9T COVID-19 aid bill | Johnson & Johnson ready to provide doses for 20M Americans by end of March Tanden’s path to confirmation looks increasingly untenable MORE (Texas), Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGarland commits to combatting systemic racism LIVE COVERAGE: Senate set to consider Garland for AG Trump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House MORE (Mo.), Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulHillicon Valley: Biden to take ‘executive action’ to address SolarWinds breach | Facebook and Google respond to Australian proposed law | DOJ charges North Korean hackers with stealing .3 billion in cryptocurrency Hassan to chair Senate emerging threats subcommittee GOP lawmakers mourn death of Rush Limbaugh MORE (Ky.), Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioDeSantis easily defeats Rubio, Scott in hypothetical presidential primary: poll Journalism has been ‘Jerry Springerized’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Disaster politics hobble Cruz, Cuomo MORE (Fla.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanJohnson confronts Romney after vote on witnesses LIVE COVERAGE: Senate trial moves to closing arguments GOP senators call Capitol riot videos ‘disturbing,’ ‘powerful,’ ‘graphic’ MORE (Alaska) in voting against the nominee.

Progressives have pushed back on Vilsack’s nomination because they felt he was too aligned with major agricultural corporations during his previous stint as USDA chief. More recently, Vilsack has been president of the dairy lobby group the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

Vilsack’s work as a lobbyist also raised concerns among progressives, many of whom wanted restrictions on former lobbyists working in the Biden White House. The U.S. Dairy Export Council is a major industry lobbying group and Vilsack previously worked as a registered lobbyist for the law firm Dorsey & Whitney.

“I opposed his confirmation today because at a time when corporate consolidation of agriculture is rampant and family farms are being decimated, we need a secretary who is prepared to vigorously take on corporate power in the industry,” Sanders said in a statement.

“I heard from many family farmers in Vermont and around the country who feel that is not what Tom did when he last served in this job,” the senator added.

Sanders fought against a bill Vilsack was behind in 2016, which required the labeling of genetically engineered food but was less strict than a similar state law in Vermont. Obama signed the measure in July 2016, effectively nullifying Vermont’s statute.

Biden passed up Rep. Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeBiden’s infrastructure plan needs input from cities and regions Federal agency to crack down on LGBTQ housing discrimination Congressional Black Caucus to push aggressive agenda MORE (D-Ohio) for the USDA post. Fudge was backed by a number of progressive groups and has been a key advocate for food banks and food insecurity programs.

Fudge is Biden’s nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

— Updated at 4:24 p.m.

