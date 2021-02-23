https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/23/school-districts-diversity-czar-promotes-woke-kindergartens-texts-featuring-black-children-lost-to-racist-police-violence/

If you’ve been following Twitchy long enough you’ve probably guessed that Christopher Rufo is back with some more anti-racist school training (i.e., indoctrination) workshop materials sent in by a whistleblower. This thread takes place in the Buffalo Public Schools and details “anti-racist” training for teachers, encouraging them to become “woke,” as well as a Black Lives Matter text geared toward kindergarten students.

SCOOP: Buffalo Public Schools claims “all white people” perpetuate systemic racism and forces kindergarteners to watch a video of dead black children warning them about “racist police and state-sanctioned violence.” I’ve obtained whistleblower documents that will shock you.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

The story begins with the district’s diversity czar, Fatima Morell, who developed a new antiracism curriculum and told teachers they must become “woke” and achieve “critical consciousness,” a Marxist pedagogical concept training students to identify and subvert their oppressors. pic.twitter.com/R376GYytdh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

In a presentation to teachers, Morell claimed that America “is built on racism” and that “America’s sickness” leads some whites to believe that black people are “not human,” which makes it “easier to shoot [them] in the back seven times if you feel like it.” pic.twitter.com/ou46eq2sek — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

Notice the praise for Nikole Hannah-Jones and her Pulitzer-winning 1619 Project, which posits that the founding of America took place when the first slave ship arrived.

Last year, Fox News reported on the district’s mandatory Black Lives Matter curriculum, which required schools to commit to “dismantling cisgender privilege,” creating “queer-affirming network[s],” and accelerating “the disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics.” pic.twitter.com/ijOnpgwWuk — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

We’ve said it about Black Lives Matter a million times, but here it is again: collectivism is good, and rugged individualism is a sign of whiteness and therefore bad. This goes hand-in-hand with the idea of Black Villages, whose goal is “the disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics and a return to the ‘collective village’ that takes care of each other.” Whiteness opposes that goal.

The individual lessons, which I have obtained, are even more divisive. In kindergarten, teachers require students to watch a video that dramatizes dead black children warning them about the dangers of being killed by “racist police and state-sanctioned violence.” pic.twitter.com/JZA950Nv9p — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

Woke Kindergarten is responsible for publishing “Black Lives Matter Book 1,” highlighting the killings of black children and teens by “racist police and state-sanctioned violence.”

In middle school, students are told that “all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism” and that “white elites work to perpetuate racism through politics, law, education, and the media.” Whites derive their wealth from slavery and are “unfairly rich.” pic.twitter.com/MyqWkKOf93 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

In high school, students must begin “confronting whiteness in [their] classrooms,” with teachers asking white students to atone for their “white privilege” and to “use their voices” for the cause of left-wing “antiracism.” They must become activists. pic.twitter.com/PQvDj5M2jQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

Teachers within Buffalo Public Schools tell me the new antiracism program pushes “radical politics” into the classroom and has devolved into “scoldings, guilt-trips, and demands to demean oneself simply to make another feel ’empowered.’” Teachers are afraid to speak out. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

Buffalo Public Schools are a disaster: by fifth grade, only 18 percent of students are proficient in math and 20 percent are proficient in English; one-third of all students fail to graduate from high school. The new “antiracism” program will do nothing to improve these outcomes. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

Read the full story on Buffalo’s “failure factory” in today’s City Journal.https://t.co/lraff9C36B — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 23, 2021

I thought I couldn’t be shocked by these anymore. Defund activism. — Perspicuous (@chaos_sonata) February 23, 2021

Won’t shock me, I already know… — MAGA FL-USA🇺🇸 ✝️ Dimitra (@realDimitraE) February 23, 2021

So tired of this. — Zeke Edgewood (@hoodedsnuffoid) February 23, 2021

This scares me. — Jevaughn S. Huggins (@Jhuggs34) February 23, 2021

The child abuse is bad enough. But the indoctrination and misguided re-wiring of brains is another level of religious activism. — Perspicuous (@chaos_sonata) February 23, 2021

Damn. This is alarming! Seriously disturbing stuff. And being taught to kindergarten students? Yikes!😬 That is abusive. I wonder if the parents know these details. — Seattle Centrist (@SeattleCentrist) February 23, 2021

Children are their main targets. — Electronzap (@electronzap) February 23, 2021

Today my 11 year old was read another story of bloody police brutality at school. Whoever has designed this curriculum is doing a great job at creating mini racist terrorists. — Kerry Lee 李娜 (@sf_kerry) February 23, 2021

Nitwits. This is a battle the adults should be fighting. Not kindergartners. If these “education professionals” spent half as much effort lifting up the kids in their care as they put into traumatizing and dividing them, the world might be a better place. — HJGTweet (@HjgTweet) February 23, 2021

Some educators love these garbage theories because they (falsely) think it gives them excuse for their students not having reached the expected reading, writing, mathematics skills they should have by each grade level. — Dr. Game Theory (@MsGameTheory) February 23, 2021

This is straight up child abuse. — Helen (@CollieKidz) February 23, 2021

And it just keeps spreading. Maybe there’s a bright side to keeping the schools closed.

