If you’ve been following Twitchy long enough you’ve probably guessed that Christopher Rufo is back with some more anti-racist school training (i.e., indoctrination) workshop materials sent in by a whistleblower. This thread takes place in the Buffalo Public Schools and details “anti-racist” training for teachers, encouraging them to become “woke,” as well as a Black Lives Matter text geared toward kindergarten students.

Notice the praise for Nikole Hannah-Jones and her Pulitzer-winning 1619 Project, which posits that the founding of America took place when the first slave ship arrived.

We’ve said it about Black Lives Matter a million times, but here it is again: collectivism is good, and rugged individualism is a sign of whiteness and therefore bad. This goes hand-in-hand with the idea of Black Villages, whose goal is “the disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics and a return to the ‘collective village’ that takes care of each other.” Whiteness opposes that goal.

Woke Kindergarten is responsible for publishing “Black Lives Matter Book 1,” highlighting the killings of black children and teens by “racist police and state-sanctioned violence.”

And it just keeps spreading. Maybe there’s a bright side to keeping the schools closed.

