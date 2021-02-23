https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/sec-state-blinken-announces-new-chief-diversity-and-inclusion-officer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a press statement on Wednesday the addition of a Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer post at the State Department that will report directly to him.

“The CDIO will align and advance D&I policies across the department, bring transparency to these initiatives, and hold senior leadership accountable on progress. Our goal is to incorporate diversity and inclusion into the Department’s work at every level,” Blinken said in the statement.

Blinken also noted that he’s “asking each of our bureaus to designate an existing Deputy Assistant Secretary to support that bureau’s own [diversity and inclusion] efforts and to serve on a newly created [diversity and inclusion] Leadership Council, which will bring senior leaders together from across the State Department to achieve the goals laid out in our soon-to-be-released Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan.”

