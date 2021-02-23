https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sen-ron-johnson-raises-questions-about-jan-6-capitol-breach-he-says-should-be?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Sen. Ron Johnson laid out a list of questions pertaining to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol in a letter to the chairs and ranking members of two senate committees.

The Wisconsin Republican wants to know what Capitol property sustained damage and the estimated expense to fix or replace it. He wants to know the number of shots fired at the Capitol that day by authorities and the number fired by rioters. He also wants to know the number of firearms spotted and/or confiscated in the Capitol or on its grounds that day.

Johnson wants an answer regarding the number of officers who were manning the areas including inside the Capitol, its perimeter and its entrances. He wants to know what groups played a role in planning or coordinating the Capitol breach, the number of people in every group that were involved in the breach and the number from each group that have already been arrested or charged. The senator also lists other questions as well.

The letter is directed to Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs chair Gary Peters and that committee’s ranking member Rob Portman, as well as Senate Committee on Rules and Administration chair Amy Klobuchar and that committee’s ranking member Roy Blunt. Johnson’s Feb. 24 letter comes the day after the committees held a hearing about the Jan. 6 Capitol episode.

“On January 21, 2021 I wrote to the acting and former Senate and House sergeant at arms to obtain information on the security planning and level of security provided for the January 6 Joint Session of Congress. I was disappointed that neither of the former sergeant at arms seemed to be aware of my oversight letters, but I will continue to seek answers to the questions raised in those letters,” Johnson noted in his letter.

“To assist you in your efforts to lead the committees’ examination of what happened on January 6, I am enclosing the unanswered questions—that are in addition to the questions in my January 21 letters—that I believe must be addressed,” Johnson noted.

