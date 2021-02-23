https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senator-kennedy-vs-merrick-garland/
Sen. John Kennedy asks Judge Garland about re-opening schools:
“On the one hand, we have to be worried about sending kids back in their schooling… We have to be very worried about not spreading the disease in a way that kills them or… their parents or grandparents.” pic.twitter.com/uBrHQFtAar
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2021
Merrick Garland fails the test on reopening schools and transgender sports.
Sen. John Kennedy asks Judge Garland if he believes biological men should compete in female sports:
GARLAND: “This is a very difficult societal question.”
KENNEDY: “I know but you’re going to be Attorney General.” pic.twitter.com/Rsd9ItyI6G
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2021
Here is the full exchange