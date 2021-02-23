https://hannity.com/media-room/seriously-garland-says-antifa-riots-may-be-domestic-terrorism-depending-on-what-time-it-is/

President Biden’s pick to lead the Justice Department confused Republican Senators this week; bizarrely stating the Antifa attacks against federal buildings could be “terrorism” depending on the time of day.

“Let me ask you about assaults on federal property in places other than Washington D.C. – Portland, for instance, Seattle – do you regard assaults on federal courthouses or other federal property as acts of domestic extremism, domestic terrorism?” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley asked.

“An attack on a courthouse while in operation, trying to prevent judges from actually deciding cases that blatantly is domestic extremism, domestic terrorism,” claimed Garland.

“An attack simply on a government property at night or any other kind of circumstances is a clear crime and a serious one and should be punished. I don’t know enough about the facts of the example you’re talking about but that’s where I draw the line,” he added.

