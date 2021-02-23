http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/IsVBHoMTgiM/shapes-of-things-20.php

Yesterday we noted in part 18 that Amazon had silently removed Ryan Anderson’s book When Harry Became Sally. Steve has related observations in the adjacent post.

Anderson’s book fails to conform to the woke party line now enforced by Big Tech. What does Amazon have to say about what it has done? I thought readers might be interested to know that Amazon isn’t talking — isn’t talking so far, anyway (tweet below).

American oligarchs,cheered on by leftist politicians,are conducting digital book burnings@Amazon banned a thoughtful & well researched book on a complicated issue We reached out Amazon yesterday for an explanation So far they feel no need to respond https://t.co/nqbIiS9hzx — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 23, 2021

