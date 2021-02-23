http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/IsVBHoMTgiM/shapes-of-things-20.php

Yesterday we noted in part 18 that Amazon had silently removed Ryan Anderson’s book When Harry Became Sally. Steve has related observations in the adjacent post.

Anderson’s book fails to conform to the woke party line now enforced by Big Tech. What does Amazon have to say about what it has done? I thought readers might be interested to know that Amazon isn’t talking — isn’t talking so far, anyway (tweet below).

