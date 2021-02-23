https://noqreport.com/2021/02/23/signs-of-life-are-the-masses-awakening-from-covid-psychosis/

Over the course of the past year, a coalition including the corporate media, international “health” institutions, a maniacal mega billionaire, Big Pharma oligarchs, and power drunk governments consumed massive amounts of power left and right, with little to no observed resistance in sight.

Article by Jordan Schachtel from The Dossier.

With COVID mania in full swing, they moved the goalposts as they pleased. Free of any science, data, or logical reasoning, the ruling class had the terrified masses completely under their thumb. Under the spell of a mass social psychosis, we willingly surrendered our liberties and even happily enforced draconian edicts on our own peers, despite the global trampling of our basic rights.

The ruling class moved seamlessly from “15 days to stop the spread” to “30 days to stop the spread” to “Zero COVID.”

From “everyone needs to wear a mask” to “everyone needs to wear two masks” to “maybe we should wear three masks.”

From “lockdown to preserve healthcare capacity” to “lockdown to slow/stop the spread” to “lockdown until we have a vaccine.”

All of these aforementioned restrictions and guidelines were abided by without resistance. Across the globe, citizens remained firmly trapped in perhaps the most self-destructive mass social psychosis in human history, convinced that a respiratory virus (that causes a disease with a 99.8% recovery rate) was responsible for their economic and societal devastation. The authoritarians did as they wished, without a hint of pushback.

However, it seems we have finally reached one particular narrative that has been met with firm resistance.

“It’s important to emphasize that even as #COVID19 vaccines start to roll out around the 🌍, they will complement, & not replace, the public health measures that we know work. But there is no question that vaccines are the shot in the arm we all need”-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 23, 2021

Once you’ve gotten any COVID-19 vaccine, you still need to wear a mask, get tested, and watch your distance. Isolate if you have tested positive/have symptoms, and quarantine if you are a close contact or have traveled to another state or country. Visit https://t.co/74RKEJYTOU. pic.twitter.com/czv1jYpbqa — Rhode Island Department of Health (@RIHEALTH) February 23, 2021

Fauci cautions against dining out, even when vaccinated https://t.co/IgUirX3D74 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 23, 2021

People are rightfully outraged by another ongoing narrative shift attempt led by the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, countless government health bureaucracies, and other leaders of the corona hysteria movement. We’re now being told that the vaccine is not in fact a ticket to normalcy. Instead, we’ve been told that even with the vaccine, people still need to wear a mask, social distance, and act as if fellow human beings are nothing more than mere vectors of disease.

Fauci: “There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, that you’re not going to be able to do in society. For example, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.” These are the words of a power-mad lunatic. pic.twitter.com/53yAK9Vzil — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 23, 2021

They initially told us lockdowns would solve our COVID problem. They then told us masks would end the pandemic. Soon after, the “experts” went all in on the vaccine narrative. It seems that the new narrative is one of “forever COVID,” or a permanent safety regime that stresses prioritizing avoidance of a virus over anything else in life. Fauci and the gang is now demoting the vaccine’s status as no longer a way out, but just another tool to help you mitigate the threat posed by the “deadly virus.”

WATCH: We spoke with @BillGates about the looming climate crisis and why research he funds suggests we may need a third vaccine dose to fight against new coronavirus variants More tonight on the @CBSEveningNews, watch at 6:30 p.m. EThttps://t.co/pkxnycXD0l — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) February 16, 2021

And many finally seem to be pushing back against the ruling class plan for a permanent COVID state.

Excellent column by @karol deploring the rise of “forever pandemic” thinking, in which our lives will continue to be smothered in the name of overhyped public health threats. https://t.co/hEljTQSWbx — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) February 16, 2021

Dr. Fauci has been consistently wrong in regards to Covid-19. He has continuously contradicted himself, disseminated misinformation, assaulted our freedoms, & is still advising the president on COVID policy. It is clear he is following special interests, not science. #FireFauci — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) February 23, 2021

Fauci & media are damaging the case for the vaccine by making it seem as if life won’t change at all by getting it. The result could be catastrophic. Lower class will skip the vaccine and many will die. Rich will lecture them on masks My monologue today: https://t.co/AojQp1EXgg — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 23, 2021

Will the vaccine rug pull attempt awaken the masses to the reality that they’ve been conned for an entire year? That is too soon to tell, but we are finally seeing signs of widespread pushback against the latest demands from the ruling class. Many of us wished this hopeful revival of rational thought had occurred a full year ago, but it’s more important right now to build a coalition around restoring our rights and quashing the power grab, even if that coalition includes the same individuals and groups that were once on the side of the totalitarians.

