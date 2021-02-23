https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/ready-steven-crowder-a-15-minimum-wage-would-only-benefit-the-richsteven-crowder-a-15-minimum-wage-would-only-benefit-the-rich

On Monday’s show, Steven Crowder delved into why he believes a minimum wage increase would only help the rich and why the liberal elites appear to support it.

In this clip, Crowder asserted that, in his opinion, corporations support raising the minimum wage because small business owners would likely struggle to pay their employees $15 per hour and would be crushed out of business as a result.

Did the minimum wage increase pass?

President Joe Biden’s economic relief package, which includes raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, is being worked on in a House committee. For the latest information on the wage hike, click here.

