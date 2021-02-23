https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/ap-reporter-rips-biden-state-department-spox-taking-credit-trump-administrations-russia-policy-video/

Ned Price

Associated Press reporter Matt Lee slammed Biden’s State Department spokesman Ned Price for taking credit for the Trump Administration’s Russia policy.

Ned Price on Monday bragged about the Biden Administration’s successful efforts to unwind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany.

“This demonstrates that the legislative goals and our actions are having a good effect,” Price said.

Ned Price’s jaw dropped after Matt Lee called him out for taking credit for the Trump Admin’s hard work.

“You guys have only been in office for a month, right? Are you telling me that in the last four weeks these 18 companies all of the sudden decided to say, ‘Oh my God! We better not be doing anything with Nord Stream 2,” Matt Lee said.

“You guys are taking credit for stuff the previous administration did. Yes or no?”

WATCH:

